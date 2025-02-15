Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,601 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in TopBuild by 178.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in TopBuild by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 18,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 704.6% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TopBuild by 37.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 178,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after acquiring an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BLD opened at $325.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $302.70 and a one year high of $495.68.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

