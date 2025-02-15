Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.80. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,551 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

