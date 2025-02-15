Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 10,585 Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,705,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after buying an additional 465,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,597,000 after purchasing an additional 108,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 40,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:XHR opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

