Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 34.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 43.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

