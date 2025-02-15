Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of GNW opened at $7.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

