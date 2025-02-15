Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 11,026 Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,187,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 642,033 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 85.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 555,737 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,659,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,184,000 after buying an additional 219,685 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth $2,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 414.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 162,727 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Harmonic Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

In other news, Director David Krall acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,932.20. This represents a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Jankovic acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $113,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,457.76. This represents a 35.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,780 shares of company stock valued at $286,157. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

