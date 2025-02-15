Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 11,488 MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $14.49 on Friday. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.