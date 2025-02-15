Entropy Technologies LP Cuts Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ADT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,226 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,453 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ADT by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ADT by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,577 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

ADT Price Performance

ADT stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

