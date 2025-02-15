Entropy Technologies LP Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,895 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 93,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,065 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 450.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 665,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 544,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 127,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82,244 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXC opened at $9.62 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

