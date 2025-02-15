Entropy Technologies LP Has $215,000 Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,060,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,338,000 after acquiring an additional 159,069 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after acquiring an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 428,669 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REZI opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $2,585,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,005,556.48. The trade was a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

