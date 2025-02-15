Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in eXp World were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $1,657,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Baring Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $5,222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $60,767,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

About eXp World

In related news, CAO Jian Cheng sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $258,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,968,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,053,664. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,498. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.