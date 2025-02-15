Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in eXp World were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $1,657,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Baring Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $5,222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $60,767,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
eXp World Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 2.29.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
