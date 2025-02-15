Entropy Technologies LP Invests $141,000 in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 46,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 138,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. Analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2737 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

