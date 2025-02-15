Entropy Technologies LP Invests $142,000 in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 64.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Ready Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.89%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -142.86%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

