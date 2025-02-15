Entropy Technologies LP Invests $151,000 in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the third quarter worth $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the third quarter worth $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the third quarter worth $120,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWater Technology

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 7,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $71,944.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,806,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,714,067.28. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKYT stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

SKYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

SkyWater Technology Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

