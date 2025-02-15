Entropy Technologies LP Invests $169,000 in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QXO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in QXO during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QXO alerts:

QXO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QXO opened at $13.18 on Friday. QXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $290.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04.

About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.