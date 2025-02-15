Entropy Technologies LP Invests $215,000 in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $602,637.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,003,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,623,937.50. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America dropped their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
