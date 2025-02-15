Entropy Technologies LP Invests $215,000 in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $602,637.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,003,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,623,937.50. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 1.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

