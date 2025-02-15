Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $208,000 Investment in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Appian by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 9.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 354.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Appian from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Appian Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $31.65 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $27,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,921.48. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Appian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.