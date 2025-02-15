Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 46.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 37.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 14.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth $164,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.23.

Visteon Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VC opened at $83.21 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.73. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.92.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

