Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,829,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.77.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $47,424.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,488.20. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 12,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $221,247.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,164.10. The trade was a 18.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,259. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

