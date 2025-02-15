Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 11,782 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 67.9% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,655,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 669,658 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter valued at about $8,105,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sonos by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,594,000 after acquiring an additional 626,172 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter valued at about $7,412,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Sonos by 120.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 504,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $13.33 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

