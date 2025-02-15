Entropy Technologies LP Sells 8,396 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 27,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 71,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after buying an additional 132,189 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LZ opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

