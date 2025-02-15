Entropy Technologies LP Takes $208,000 Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,183,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,807,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,183,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 258,042 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,739,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,994,000 after buying an additional 166,899 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $45,282.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,746.88. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDCO opened at $31.03 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

