Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 99.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 78,785 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 164.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 82.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 21,611 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 119.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NCDL opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $953.23 million and a P/E ratio of 7.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Profile

In other Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending news, CEO Kenneth J. Kencel acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.