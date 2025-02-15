Entropy Technologies LP Trims Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 116.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 17.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 184.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,113,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 39,502 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $26.56.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

