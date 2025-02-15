Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biogen FY2025 Earnings

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $16.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.04. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.42 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.96.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $128.51 and a 12 month high of $238.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

