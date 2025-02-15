Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for QIPT FY2026 Earnings

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leede Financial cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.57. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other Quipt Home Medical news, VP Patrick Dennis Gamble acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,139.65. This represents a 73.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

