Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,815 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Equity Bancshares worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQBK. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 119,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 71,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQBK

About Equity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.