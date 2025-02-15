Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ventum Financial cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.38.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ERO

Ero Copper Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$20.50 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$18.16 and a 52 week high of C$32.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17.

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin acquired 10,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.44 per share, with a total value of C$194,400.00. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.