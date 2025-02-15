Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $276.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.44 and a 200-day moving average of $232.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $176.15 and a 52-week high of $279.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

