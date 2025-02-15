Evercore ISI Downgrades Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Inline

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 131.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,670,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,035,000 after acquiring an additional 253,137 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,047 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,916,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,477,000 after acquiring an additional 198,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

