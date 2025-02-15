F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Financial Contrast

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) and F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and F & M Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 19.55% 11.45% 1.25% F & M Bank 9.68% 8.77% 0.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and F & M Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $270.63 million 2.32 $52.92 million $3.12 11.86 F & M Bank $75.25 million 0.94 $7.28 million $2.08 9.62

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank. F & M Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

44.6% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of F & M Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of F & M Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F & M Bank pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Capital City Bank Group and F & M Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus price target of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.63%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than F & M Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F & M Bank has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats F & M Bank on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed and adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, interactive/automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care, as well as business, estate, financial, insurance and business planning, tax planning, and asset protection advisory services. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About F & M Bank

(Get Free Report)

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services and commercial and personal insurance products. Further, it originates conventional and government agency sponsored mortgages; and offers title insurance and real estate settlement services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.