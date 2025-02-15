Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Farmland Partners worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 82.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 56.9% in the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 812,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 294,980 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth $1,700,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth $197,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Good acquired 15,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $183,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,916.95. This trade represents a 17.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

FPI stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $568.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.69. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous dividend of $0.13. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

