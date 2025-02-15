FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroBiologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on FBLG
FibroBiologics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FibroBiologics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.
FibroBiologics Company Profile
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FibroBiologics
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for FibroBiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroBiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.