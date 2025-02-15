FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroBiologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

FibroBiologics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:FBLG opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. FibroBiologics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FibroBiologics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

