Financial Survey: Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) versus Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Maison Solutions has a beta of 8.01, suggesting that its stock price is 701% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Arko shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Solutions -3.16% -24.68% -3.96% Arko 0.27% 8.88% 0.66%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Maison Solutions and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maison Solutions and Arko, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Arko 0 2 0 0 2.00

Arko has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential downside of 20.56%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Maison Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maison Solutions and Arko”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Solutions $58.04 million 0.43 -$3.34 million ($0.16) -7.94 Arko $9.41 billion 0.09 $34.37 million $0.16 48.19

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Solutions. Maison Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arko beats Maison Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPMP segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

