First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

