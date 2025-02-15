FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

FLEX LNG Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.70. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.62%.

FLEX LNG Profile

(Free Report)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.