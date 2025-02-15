Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,167,000. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 28,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. China Renaissance raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $185.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.