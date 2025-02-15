FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Cut by Analyst

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2027 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Ero Copper stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

