FY2025 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Lowered by Analyst

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.46.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.41. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$3.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

