FY2025 EPS Estimates for DoorDash Boosted by William Blair

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for DoorDash in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.45.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock opened at $213.38 on Friday. DoorDash has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $214.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of -474.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total transaction of $8,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,744.32. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $2,201,241.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 145,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,802,971.66. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 932,426 shares of company stock worth $162,990,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.