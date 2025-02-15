FY2025 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Boosted by William Blair

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for S&P Global in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $17.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.05. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $15.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.28 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS.

SPGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.92.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $539.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $166.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 163.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,280,000 after acquiring an additional 92,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

