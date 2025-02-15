FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:CMG Increased by Analyst

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Computer Modelling Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 33.54%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMG. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ventum Financial cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.67.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CMG opened at C$8.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$689.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.45. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 3,600 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$36,720.00. Insiders sold 325,210 shares of company stock worth $3,533,366 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.95%.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Stories

