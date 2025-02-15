FY2026 EPS Estimates for Graham Cut by Noble Financial

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Graham in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Graham’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.31 million, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. Graham has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Graham by 18,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Graham by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

