Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $104.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,156.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 854.05%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 137,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $14,073,240.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,502,415.06. This trade represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $620,355.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $815,198.80. The trade was a 43.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,500 shares of company stock worth $67,684,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

