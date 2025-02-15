Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 100.0% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 13.9% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GHC opened at $959.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $683.00 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $904.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $848.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Graham Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total value of $140,126.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,534.60. This trade represents a 26.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

