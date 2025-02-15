HC Wainwright Estimates Yatra Online FY2026 Earnings

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Yatra Online in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.
Yatra Online Trading Down 1.0 %
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
