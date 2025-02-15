HC Wainwright Estimates Yatra Online FY2026 Earnings

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Yatra Online in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

