HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on Iris Energy from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Iris Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Iris Energy by 1,307.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,684,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,999 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Iris Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,311,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after acquiring an additional 424,403 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in Iris Energy by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,697,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 822,251 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Iris Energy by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 576,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,544,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

