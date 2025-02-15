Head to Head Contrast: BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) vs. Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BitFuFu and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hargreaves Lansdown 0 0 0 0 0.00

BitFuFu presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.44%. Given BitFuFu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BitFuFu is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BitFuFu and Hargreaves Lansdown”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $284.11 million 2.80 $10.49 million N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than BitFuFu.

Profitability

This table compares BitFuFu and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu 8.17% 40.15% 13.55% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BitFuFu beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BitFuFu

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.