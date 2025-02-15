Head to Head Survey: Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) & Its Peers

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lucky Strike Entertainment to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Lucky Strike Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Lucky Strike Entertainment pays out -2,197.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.7% and pay out -77.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lucky Strike Entertainment is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.15 billion -$83.58 million -1,227.77 Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors $1.71 billion $10.39 million -81.71

Profitability

Lucky Strike Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68% Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors -16.33% -3.84% -4.01%

Volatility & Risk

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 1.51, suggesting that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lucky Strike Entertainment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors 49 355 798 8 2.63

Lucky Strike Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.36%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential downside of 0.08%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment peers beat Lucky Strike Entertainment on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

