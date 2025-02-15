Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1,153.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 535,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 493,218 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 36.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,600,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,966,000 after acquiring an additional 425,402 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 973,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after buying an additional 251,062 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Hexcel by 52.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 200,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 588.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 175,608 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Hexcel Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE HXL opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

